Steel building direct from factory. Making special deals & taking others. 20×20 to 100×100. Act now, limited, make offer. Some firsts sold at price of seconds. Allison, 800-964-8335. http://www.sunwardsteel.com 24-2tp

4×4 Sale. 2000 Chevy Tracker, 195,000 miles, new tires, $2,400. 889-5025. 24-1tp

Oak clawfoot table w/2 chairs, $125; dining table w/4 chairs $75; Aria 12 string guitar, $120; 16’ aluminum canoe w/accessories, $300; 4×8 utility trailer, $400; 882-4290. 24-1tp

Authentic timber framed barns. Residential-commercial-storefronts. Design-build since 1990. Authentic handcrafted, pegged frames installed, starting at $18/SF. Traditional turnkey barns From $40/SF. Built to last for generations. 406-581-3014 or email brett@bitterrootgroup.com http://www.bitterroottimberframes.com

For Sale 2- 16×80 mobile homes in great condition $35,000 delivered and set up within 150 miles of Billings. 406-259- 4663.

For Sale: Shredded or non-shredded corn stalks, square or round bales. And CRP round or square bales. $50/ton. John, 701-269-3413, Jamestown, North Dakota.

Back issues of the Tobacco Valley News, available for purchase at 200 Cliff Avenue, Eureka. Office hours are Monday – Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. 297-2514.