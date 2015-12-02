Eureka Ambulance Service board/business meeting held the first Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m. at the ambulance barn. Public welcome. 20-tfc 4124

The Vintage Warehouse invites you to shop with us for all of your holiday needs!! Downtown Fortine! Open Wednesday through Saturday 10am to 5pm 406-882-4260. 24-3tc

The Fortine School District 14 would like to notice that the board of trustees has voted by a majority vote to increase the number of board trustee positions from 3 to 5 positions at the next trustee election. 24-1tc

Pinoy Oriental – Last Saturday of every month, Filipino Buffet! Appetizers: hot wings, crab rangoon, coconut shrimp, chicken skewers, sweet & sour chicken; main course: coconut Thai curry, pork adobo, pancit, spicy pork stirfry, shrimp broccoli, spicy cashew chicken, fried rice, sushi, huckberry cheesecake, and chocolate fountain! Please call for reservations, 297-7077. 24-1tc

Koocanusa Cafe Buffet Dinner, Friday, Oct. 28: Pork enchiladas, refried beans, Spanish rice, chips & salsa, soup, salad, & dessert. Saturday, Oct. 29, Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, soup, salad, dessert. 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. 297-7997. 24-1tc

Auditions for “Christmas Long Ago,” local author, musical comedy, respectful, nondenominational, Saturday, Oct. 29, Kootenai Christian Fellowship, 10-6, 101 3rd St. Eureka needs you. 283-1247. 24-1tp

Timed Online Real Estate Auction. County-Owned Land in Petroleum County, Montana. Closes Mon., Nov. 7th, 2016 5:00 P.M. 6 Parcels, varying from 1 city lot to 206 acres. Viewing, Terms & bidding info @ ShobeAuction.com. 406-538-5125 or 406-366-0472

