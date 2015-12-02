LINCOLN COUNTY DISTRICT BOARD VACANCY

NOTICE is hereby given for the vacancies in the District Board Member positions that will expire on December 31, 2016 or to fill unexpired terms. Positions to be filled are: (# of POSITIONS; district; term) 1 Libby Park District, 4 year; 1Troy Park District, 4 year; 3 Wilderness Plateau Water/Sewer District, 4 year; 2 Lincoln County Weed Board (countywide), 3 year; 1 Tax Appeal Board (countywide), 3 year; 2 Eureka Cemetery District, 3 year; 2 Em Kayan Water Sewer District, 3 year; 1 Tobacco Valley Industrial District, 3 year; 7 Lincoln County Planning Board (countywide), 2 year; 3 Troy/Lake Creek TV District, 3 year; 6 Lincoln County Fair Board (3-Eureka, 2-Libby, 1-Troy), 2 year. Applicants need to reside within the district they are applying for. Interested, qualified residents are requested to submit an Application for Boards and Committees or submit a Letter of Interest by Friday, November 11, 2016 before 5:00 P.M. To: Lincoln County Clerk and Recorder ATTN: Robin Benson, 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT 59923. Applications are available from the Lincoln County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, 512 California Avenue, Libby, MT 59923. On-Line at: http://www.lincolncountymt.us OR by Calling: 406-283-2301 or 406-283-2302.

FIRE DISTRICTS: 2 *Troy Rural Fire District, 3 year; 1 *McCormick Fire District, 3 year; 2 *Lincoln County Rural Fire District, 3 year; 2 *Bull Lake Rural Fire District, 3 year. *Fire Districts are required to complete a Declaration for Nomination and Oath of Candidacy forms for potential election purposes or by acclamation. Filing deadline is February 7, 2017 at 5:00 PM. Filing papers are located at the Clerk & Recorder’s Office. There is no fee to file.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR CHANGE OF WATER RATES

There will be a public hearing to consider a change in the water rates, charges and fees at the Rexford Community Hall, Rexford, Montana, on Nov. 8, 2016, at 6 p.m. The town proposes to increase the existing rates and fees as follows, effective Dec. 15, 2016.

Customers currently paying a base rate of $26 per month plus $1 per thousand gallons will pay new base rate of $30 per month plus $1 per thousand gallons. The School base rate of $62 per month plus $1 per thousand gallons shall remain unchanged. The idle service rate/change for any service that is connected to the water system but not using water, shall be $30 per month.

The Town also proposes to increase the emergency repair turn-off fee to $25. However, where service has been turned off for thirty (30) days or more and a turn on is requested, there will be a $50 turn on fee. All such fees shall be allocated 50/50 to the water utility and to the sewer utility. In addition, the Town proposes that the existing $100 hook-up fee or taping fee be increased to $150. If you would like assistance in determining how this will affect your individual monthly rates, please call 297-2439, and we can look at your usage history. Your monthly usage is printed on your bill. For further information regarding the proposed rate increase, please contact Town Clerk Sharlotte Brown at Town Office, 132 B Gateway, Rexford, Montana, or telephone 297-2439 during regular business hours. MNAXLP

RESOLUTION FOR PROPOSED SALE OF SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPERTY

Whereas, Lincoln County School District No. 14, Fortine, MT, currently owns personal property in the form of (2) upright refrigerators, (1) upright freezer, and (2) chest freezers; Whereas, the Board of Trustees has determined that the above-described property is obsolete, undesirable and/or unsuitable for the school purposes of the district and has replaced the property; Whereas, 20-6-604, MCA authorizes the Board of Trustees to sell or otherwise dispose of personal property which has become obsolete, undesirable or unsuitable for school purposes of the district in any reasonable manner that the Board determines to be in the best interests of the district; Be it therefore resolved that the Board of Trustees of Lincoln County School District No. 14, Fortine, Montana, hereby determines in accordance with 20-6-604, MCA to dispose of the above-described property by advertisement and sale. The Board of Trustees will place an advertisement in the Tobacco Valley newspaper. The property will be sold “as is” and the Board of Trustees makes no representations or warranties as to its condition or fitness for any particular purpose. Be it further resolved that this resolution will become effective fourteen (14) days after it has been published in a newspaper of general circulation in the district and posted in three (3) public places in the district as required by 20-6-604, MCA, provided no valid objection is made to this proposed disposition in the matter provided for by law. Passed and approved by the Board of Trustees of Lincoln County School District 14 this 10th day of October 2016. Mischell Smith, Chairperson, Board of Trustees. Regan Lewis, District Clerk. MNAXLP

