Huge rummage sale Oct. 29, 8-4, First Baptist Church. Support Boy Scout Troop 1936. Halloween costumes and decorations, baked goods and chili dogs! 23-2tp

Leaves are falling fast! Rake in some cash with an October garage sale! Advertise your yard sale next week. $9 for up to 25 words. Please call 297-2514 or stop by the Tobacco Valley News at 200 Cliff Ave. in beautiful downtown Eureka. Classified ad deadline is noon Tuesday.